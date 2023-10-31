Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Meritage Homes worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $413,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $152.55.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
