Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,194,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.