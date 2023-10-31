MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $141,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in MSA Safety by 123.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,922 shares of company stock valued at $345,660. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

