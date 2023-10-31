MSCI Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.73.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.76. MSCI has a 52 week low of $444.87 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

