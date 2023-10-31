Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Natera worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Natera by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 444.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,206,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

