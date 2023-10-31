National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.