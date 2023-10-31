National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of National Health Investors worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.87. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

