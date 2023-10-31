NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NiSource

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,597,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after buying an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.9 %

NI opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.