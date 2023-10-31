Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $86.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.