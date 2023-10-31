NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $140,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 53.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $12,413,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,845 shares of company stock worth $36,617,577. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,401.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,997.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,008.38. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,027.04 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

