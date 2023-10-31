Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omnicell Price Performance
OMCL opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.
Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
