ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

