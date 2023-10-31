Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,984 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.