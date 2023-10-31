Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,157,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $336.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,297 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.46.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.