Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,333 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 547.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ingevity by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.