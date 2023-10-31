Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 365,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 365,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

