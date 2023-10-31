Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

GE opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

