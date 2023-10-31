Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

