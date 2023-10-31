Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Itron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.