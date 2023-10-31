PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 24.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

