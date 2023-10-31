Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.