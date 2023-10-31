Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $18.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

