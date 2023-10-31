Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.