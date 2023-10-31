Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

