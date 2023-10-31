Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issued By Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

