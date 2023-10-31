Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

