Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OMF opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. OneMain has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.