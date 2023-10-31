Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.