QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.30. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.