R1 RCM (RCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,483 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,857 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 735,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,832 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

