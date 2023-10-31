Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.36. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.91 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.1833202 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

