Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.36. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.91 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.1833202 EPS for the current year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does Jetblue Look Like a Value Play Here?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock is Ripe For Your Portfolio?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alibaba makes Goldman’s ‘Conviction List’: Earnings beat coming?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.