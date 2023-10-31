Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659,570 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 79.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 406,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 180,507 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,040,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

