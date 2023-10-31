Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Trading Up 4.6 %

TEX opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Terex has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.