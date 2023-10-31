RFG Advisory LLC Sells 277 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

