RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

