Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

