Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,112 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at $76,632,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at $19,626,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

