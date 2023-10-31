Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,477 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 384,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.08.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

