Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 546 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

