Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 591 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after buying an additional 1,053,165 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.