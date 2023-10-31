Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 591 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after buying an additional 1,053,165 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Does Jetblue Look Like a Value Play Here?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock is Ripe For Your Portfolio?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Alibaba makes Goldman’s ‘Conviction List’: Earnings beat coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.