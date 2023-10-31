Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

