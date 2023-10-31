Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

