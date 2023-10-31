Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

