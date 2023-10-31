Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

