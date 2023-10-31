Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.