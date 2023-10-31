Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

