Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

