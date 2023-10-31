Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Trading Up 1.5 %

Humana stock opened at $517.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.47 and a 200-day moving average of $486.97. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

