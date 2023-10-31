Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

GIS stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.