Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $59,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,457.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.13 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,483.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,417.25.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

